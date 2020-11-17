Giants Kicker Graham Gano Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Huge Extension

11/17/2020 7:39 AM PT
Bad news for the New York Giants -- kicker Graham Gano has just tested positive for COVID-19 ... hours after signing a big extension with the team.

The G-Men announced the test results on Tuesday ... and while they did not name Gano directly, multiple reports confirm it is the 33-year-old leg.

"Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19," the team said. "The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated."

The Giants say 2 staff members were sent home after being identified as close contacts ... and the team facility will remain open for the time being.

It's a huge bummer for Gano -- the guy has been damn-near perfect this season -- making 21-22 of his field goals ... and all 16 of his extra-point attempts.

The Pro Bowl kicker was rewarded for his success on Sunday ... signing a 3-year, $14 million extension to stay in NY through 2023.

The 3-7 Giants -- fresh off back-to-back wins -- are currently on a bye week ... so hopefully, Gano will recover during the break.

