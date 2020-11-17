Trevor Lawrence Says He's 'Feeling Good' After COVID Battle, 'Back To Normal'

Play video content Breaking News

Clemson Tigers star Trevor Lawrence says he's doing great after recovering from COVID-19 ... with the QB telling reporters he's feeling "back to normal" and happy to rejoin the team.

The Heisman hopeful found out he contracted the virus on Oct. 29 ... and experienced symptoms like loss of smell, a headache, and, as he described it, feeling "pretty bad."

But, the 21-year-old is doing MUCH better now ... saying he's back to 100% and ready to suit up against Florida State this weekend.

"I feel good," Lawrence said. "I feel just as good as I did when I left a few weeks ago and back to normal."

Lawrence went 2 full weeks away from the team ... but says he's back in the groove with his teammates.

"Feeling good, getting my timing back with all my receivers and everything. Getting back in the swing of things, but I'm feeling really good."

As for playing through the pandemic, Lawrence says his experience has given him a new perspective on his love for the game ... and he's "appreciative to be back."