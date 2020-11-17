Trippie Redd Drops $11,111.11 for Custom Robe by Chef Henny

11/17/2020 12:40 AM PT
Exclusive
Trippie Redd's so deep in the lap of luxury right now ... he could be chilling at this very moment in a robe that costs more than some engagement rings.

TR got his hands on a Chef Henny designed robe that cost a very singular price tag ... $11,111.11. Why all the 1s? Pretty simple ... we're told Henny -- who earned his name by always cooking with Hennessy on YouTube -- believes in number continuity and synchronicity. Hey, to each their own!

The better question is WHY Trippie -- or anyone, really -- would drop 5 figures on a robe??? Well, this one is custom designed specifically for Redd. Henny recently introduced his Daddy Robes luxury line, which are handmade in Beverly Hills and strictly pimped to influencers. The brand boasts that some of its robes can keep ya warm in temps as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Logan Paul and "Love & Hip Hop" star Moniece Slaughter have also slipped into Henny's robes ... but no word on how much they spent. His fall and winter collection does include robes for as low as $555.55 ... in case you're more cost-conscious. LOL

Seriously, there is a version of Trippie Redd's robe coming soon for a mere $1,111.11.

