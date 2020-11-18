Walmart Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinners to Everyone

Lots of folks are about to be giving thanks to Walmart ... the retail giant is hooking up free Thanksgiving dinners, and they're pretty easy to snag.

Here's the deal ... Walmart's teamed up with a bunch of brands to offer cash-back rebates for Thanksgiving meal staples like turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, crispy fried onions and cream of mushroom soup.

Hungry folks can wash it all down with a free Coke, just like the Pilgrims did.

All ya gotta do is select from a fixed menu of 9 products from Butterball, Campbell's, Coca-Cola, French's, Great Value, Idahoan and McCormick at your local Walmart or online ... and then head over to Ibotta to get the refund for the meal.

To get the dough, ya gotta scan your receipt or link your Walmart Grocery account with the Ibotta app or website and boom ... turkey dinner, winner winner!!!

There is a limited selection, but with so many hurting economically during the pandemic ... this is pretty clutch.