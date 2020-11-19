NFL's Carson Palmer Sold $18 Mil Del Mar Mansion to Google Ventures Founder

NFL's Carson Palmer Sold $18 Mil Del Mar Mansion ... To Google Ventures Founder

11/19/2020 9:56 AM PT
Carson Palmer's Del Mar Crib
Breaking News
Launch Gallery
Carson's Crib Launch Gallery
Rande Turner Properties

The mystery person who snatched up Carson Palmer's insane Del Mar mansion for $18 MIL has been revealed -- and shocker, it's a rich guy!!!!

Earlier this year, the former NFL quarterback sold the incredible 6,580-square-foot mansion he custom-built back in 2015 ... but nobody seemed to know the identity of the buyer, until now.

Enter Bill Maris ... a super successful tech investor who famously founded Google Ventures back in 2009.

Maris now runs his own venture fund in San Diego -- and was clearly looking for a badass place to settle down.

So, when he saw the unreal modern pad that Palmer built ... he pounced (according to Variety) -- and once you look at the pics, it's pretty obvious why he had to have it.

The modern-styled crib is wild -- it's got incredible views of the ocean, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, spa, rooftop deck ... and even a bocce ball court!!

And, hopefully, Maris likes whips, 'cause the place has a 10-car garage!!

The whole mansion -- listed by Rande Turner of Ranch and Coast Real Estate -- is decked out in the latest tech ... with all the lights, sound and security systems controlled with a hand-held device.

Palmer famously moved to Idaho after he retired from the NFL in 2017 -- turning down TV and coaching opportunities to live the quiet life with his family.

Don't worry about Carson's bank account -- the 40-year-old reportedly made more than $174 million in contract money during his 15-year NFL career.

So, if the family wants to move back to SoCal, they'll have options!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later