NBA's Alize Johnson's Mom 'Speechless' After Home Surprise ... 'It's Mind-Blowing!'

NBA forward Alize Johnson's mom says she was at a loss for words when she was gifted with a new house ... telling TMZ Sports she was BLOWN AWAY by her son's huge gesture.

As we previously reported, the 24-year-old Indiana Pacers player surprised his whole family with a new home in Williamsport, PA ... as a "thank you" for helping him reach his dreams as a professional NBA player.

We spoke with Johnson's mom, Chanelle, about the incredible moment ... and she broke down exactly what it was like to be surprised with the new digs!!

"I'm very proud, very proud and just speechless," Chanelle told us. "Speechless for the things that he's done and just his heart and his humility through the whole process."

"But, he's always been a humble kid but just to see him take care of us before his self is just -- it's mind-blowing."

As for who gets to decorate the new crib, the hooper says he only has a few requests.

"I told them, 'When we move in, listen. I don't care about anything but just let me deck the basement out and the outside pool and stuff like that,'" Johnson tells us.

"That's the only thing I was concerned about but beautiful house, beautiful neighborhood and we're gonna have some good memories there and I'm looking forward to my siblings getting in there and having it to remember growing up."