Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Rips Huge Fart and Blames Ref, Busted By Video

Breaking News

WELCOME TO FART COURT -- where allegations of flatulence are taken seriously and investigated accordingly.

Today's suspect ... Ronnie O'Sullivan, a star snooker player from England, who appeared to rip a humungous fart during competition this week but tried to blame it on the judge.

The evidence ... Ronnie -- aka "The Rocket" -- was participating in the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday, competing against Matthew Stevens when someone tore ass.

The arena was basically empty due to COVID -- so the only people in the room were the players and officials.

In other words, you could hear a pin drop ... or in this case, a buttcheek ripple.

The poot was so loud, everyone took notice -- including the announcers who immediately cracked jokes and began to suggest Ronnie was the flatulator.

But, Ronnie didn't take the blame initially -- instead, looking at an official and asking, "Was that you?!"

J'ACCUSE!!!

But, the denial didn't last long, Ronnie eventually copped to the anal honk ... saying after the match, "I dropped my guts -- I am taking full ownership of that. I have had stomach problems for a couple of months."

He continued, "I did say 'Was that you' to the referee but, I am proud of that one."

Tournament officials were also asked about the incident -- and confirmed O'Sullivan as the master blaster.

So, there you have it ... Ronnie -- GUILTY AS CHARGED!!