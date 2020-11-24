Dallas Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Not Dead ... Still Fighting After Medical Emergency

Breaking News

Scary morning at the Dallas Cowboys' facility ... the team has canceled practice and its media availabilities after a staff member reportedly suffered a serious medical issue Tuesday.

The team has been mum on the circumstances surrounding the incident ... but NFL insider Josina Anderson reports a strength and conditioning staffer "had to receive serious medical attention."

"There is concern for this individual's well-being, per sources," Anderson added.

The Cowboys did say in a statement the medical emergency is NOT coronavirus related.

Canceling practice is a big deal for the Cowboys ... they play for 1st place in the NFC East against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, and every rep on a short week matters.

Dallas is coming off a huge victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday ... and is now looking to go on a win streak that could get it into the playoffs despite a 3-7 start.