YouTuber Saa Fomba Jumps Off Colorado River Bridge and Suffers Fractured Skull

Play video content SaaFomba / YouTube

This is INSANE ... a YouTuber decided it was a good idea to scale a bridge and then jump from the very top ... and it did NOT go well.

Saa Fomba told his fans his goal was to chase his dreams and "leave a mark." Well, leave a mark is what he did, as he hit the water with thunderous force.

He climbed the Pennybacker Bridge ... high above the Colorado River. You see him, on the top of the bridge, throwing his fists up in the air as he waited for a boat with rescuers to show. Once it did, he made the leap and got fully submerged. A few seconds later, he reappears.

Apparently, the rescuers realized Fomba was hurt and called EMT's. Fomba says he suffered a fractured skull and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fomba's video caption reads, "You might see it as jumping for views, but I see more. I wasn't built for just normal, I’m a dream chaser, I don’t settle for less, I will leave my mark on this planet we call earth our home. chase yours and leave your mark."