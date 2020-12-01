Tommy Lasorda Out Of ICU, But Still Hospitalized

Breaking News

L.A. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda is getting better by the day ... the 93-year-old is now out of the ICU, though he still remains hospitalized in Southern California.

The former MLB manager was admitted with heart issues in early November ... and shortly after, things took a turn for the worse.

Sources told TMZ Sports at the time ... Lasorda needed sedation and to be put on a ventilator -- but noted his condition was NOT coronavirus related.

An L.A. Dodgers spokesperson told the Associated Press last week Lasorda's condition was improving so rapidly -- noting he was able to field calls from friends and former baseball colleagues!

Now, on Tuesday, the Dodgers told the AP that Lasorda is continuing to make substantial progress -- and he's been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Seems Tommy's still got a ways to go before he's back home ... the Dodgers said he's still doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County -- but it's clear Lasorda's well down the road to recovery at this point.