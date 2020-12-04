Daymond John Says Warner Bros. Streaming Films Rocks Industry, U.S. Economy

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Warner Bros' plan to stream new movie releases will not only rock the theater industry, but also impact the U.S. economy ... according to Daymond John.

The "Shark Tank" star joined "TMZ Live" Friday to break down Warner's game-changer -- streaming its blockbuster 2021 films on HBO Max, while also releasing them in theaters. He says it's a big win for movie buffs and distributors like WB.

But, he can already see how it will shift the economy as a whole because he's lived through it. Remember, "Trolls World Tour" was released on demand, and in theaters earlier this year -- and you gotta see how that ended up costing him $200. He explains why the cash is spread out to more companies when ya go to a theater, as opposed to staying home to watch a new movie.

No more how ya slice it, though ... It's bad news for movie theater owners.