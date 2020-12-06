Donald Trump Walk of Fame Star Caged, Boarded Up

Exclusive

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been repeatedly vandalized over the last few years, but the latest alteration has a double meaning.

The star is now surrounded by a steel barricade. It's also covered by a wood plank.

On the surface, it seems like someone is trying to protect the star from more vandalism. But, there's another way to look at this ... it could be a symbol of Trump's policy separating children from their parents and caging them.

It would seem this is more protection ... otherwise, why protect the star with a board?

There's obviously reason for concern. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has spent thousands of dollars repairing and/or replacing Trump's star in the wake of numerous acts of vandalism, some notably committed by Otis Elevator heir James Otis, who proudly showed off his handiwork in front of the camera.

And then, there's George Lopez, who famously fake peed on the star back in 2018.

