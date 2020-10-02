Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed By Man Dressed as Hulk

All new wrinkle to the old saga of President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame getting destroyed -- this time cops are blaming a superhero, a not-so-jolly giant green one.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ...a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk showed up around Friday around 5 AM and took a pickaxe to Donald's star ... completely destroying it beyond recognition.

The time is interesting because whoever was in the Hulk costume would certainly have to know the Prez caught COVID-19. They clearly have no sympathy.

Our sources say a felony vandalism report was taken after the star was left with more than $5,000 in damage. Nobody's been arrested and police are still investigating. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban tells TMZ ... "Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group."

Seriously, they've gotta have replacing this thing down to a science by now.

Ghadban added, "When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

The star, of course, has been a lightning rod for bad vibes toward Trump ... from vandalism to even all-out brawls. As we've reported, the star was most recently messed with back in June after someone used black spray paint and completely blacked it out. Someone also left behind a bag of poop on top of the star.