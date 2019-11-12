Donald Trump's Hollywood Star Vandalized with Graffiti

Exclusive TMZ.com

President Trump's walk of fame star has fallen under attack from yet another angry American ... and we got the whole thing on video.

Check out our clip ... you can see the suspect casually approach the Hollywood Blvd star around 9:30 Tuesday morning -- reach into her bag -- pull out what appears to be white spray paint, and then coat the star. She's in and out in just seconds.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we've extensively reported ... Trump's star has been the target of a bunch of attacks since he won the election.

You'll recall Trump was labeled "Putin's Bitch" earlier this year. It didn't take long for the star to get cleaned up. Other vandals have taken an even more hardcore approach. As we reported ... someone took a pickax to the star. Even George Lopez (fake) peed on it last year.