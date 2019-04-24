President Trump Labeled 'Putin's Bitch' On Walk of Fame Star

President Trump is 'Putin's Bitch' According to Vandalized Hollywood Star

EXCLUSIVE

10:28 AM PT -- A rep for The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce tells us they sent out a crew this morning to clean the star off ... it was done at no cost. We're told The Hollywood Historic Trust will be filing a police report for the vandalism. President Trump's Walk of Fame star got a fresh coat of paint, but he ain't gonna be thrilled about it ... because it was spray paint and it spelled out ... "Putin's Bitch."

Trump's star was attacked again early Wednesday morning, and TMZ has the footage of the vandals in the act. Around 3:40 AM ... one guy -- who appears to have blonde hair -- sprayed a coat of black paint over the star. Then, in white paint, he added his coup de grace.

There was another man with the vandal ... shooting photos and/or video.

The guy's homage to alleged Russian collusion didn't last long -- about 4 hours later, the star was cleaned up and almost as good as new. You can still see black specks on it.

Let's face it ... cleaning up Trump's star has become fairly customary.

The star's been jackhammered, painted, pickaxed ... and even (fake) peed on by George Lopez.

Says a lot about the commitment of Trump's haters that they keep coming back ... even though they're ALWAYS caught on camera.