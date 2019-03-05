Michael Jackson Walk of Fame Star Vandals Beware ... Cops on Alert After 'Leaving Neverland'

LAPD Watching Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Like a Hawk

EXCLUSIVE

"Leaving Neverland" is pissing off Michael Jackson fans and detractors so much ... cops are now paying extra close attention to the singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... the heated controversy surrounding 'Neverland' isn't lost on officers in Hollywood. We're told LAPD is doing extra patrols in the area -- just as they did when Donald Trump and Bill Cosby's were at their height.

In addition to the extra cops, we're told there are surveillance cameras monitoring MJ's section of the Walk of Fame at all times.

As you know ... the doc debuted on HBO this week, and its graphic molestation allegations against MJ are causing a huge stir.

So far, we're told there have been no issues with MJ's star, and cops don't have any specific intel suggesting anyone's planning to vandalize the plaque.

The bottom line here is cops want to make it clear they're watching, so if you're even thinking about making a statement at Michael's star ... think again.