White Suspect's Cop Standoff Epitome of Privilege Says Michael Eric Dyson

The wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop -- not once but TWICE -- is a stark illustration of white privilege according to author Michael Eric Dyson.

Michael joined "TMZ Live" Monday and didn't mince words about the body cam video of a tense standoff with cops in Ohio, and as he put it ... "You and I both know that had that been a motorist of color that motorist would have been dead."

ICYMI ... the video shows Merak Burr, who is white, refusing to get out of his car, flaunting a handgun on the seat next to him, and even threatening to shoot the cops!!! And, having done all of that, Burr was still able to defy the cops and drive away ... without getting shot.

Michael told us the incident highlights a point he makes in his new book, "Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America" ... which is that white privilege has little to do with wealth, and everything to do with the color of someone's skin.

Michael makes it clear ... he's glad Burr's confrontation didn't end violently but certainly wishes non-white people also got the same treatment.

It's easy to argue ... had cops given Jacob Blake the same treatment in Kenosha, Wisconsin as Burr got in Ohio, Jacob would not be paralyzed today. Remember, Jacob was shot 7 times in the back as he tried to get into his vehicle. He was unarmed but cops said they recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard in Jacob's car.