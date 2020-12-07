Singer Ann Marie Arrested in Connection to Man Shot in Head

R&B Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a hotel shooting that sent a man to the hospital after getting shot in the head.

The story is wild ... cops in Atlanta say they got a call to the InterContinental in Buckhead on December 1 and came upon a grisly scene in a hotel room. According to the report -- obtained by TMZ -- Ann Marie was hysterical while a male friend of hers laid on the floor with a bullet wound in the center of his forehead and exit wound out his left temple area.

The report says the male friend, 24-year-old Jonathon Wright, had lost a lot of blood but was somewhat conscious and able to answer some questions. Cops say while Ann Marie was hysterical, she did not produce any tears ... and was naked under a white bath robe.

Ann Marie told officers at the scene that the gun had fallen off a table and went off, striking Wright in the head.

Cops say they found 2 shell casings inside the hotel room and 2 projectiles. The report states there was also a bullet hole in the door jam and another in a cabinet.

Wright was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.