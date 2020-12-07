NFL's Vontaze Burfict Allegedly Battered Security Guard In 'Secret Pizza' Dispute

12/7/2020 9:44 AM PT
Exclusive
NFL linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested for allegedly attacking a security guard at a Vegas casino over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 30-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals star -- who later played for the Raiders -- was taken into custody for misdemeanor battery ... but nobody knew why, until now.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. tells us ... Burfict was arrested Saturday for battering a security officer at The Cosmopolitan resort, casino and hotel.

But, the backstory is wild ...

Multiple sources tell us Burfict and at least 1 other person were looking for a restaurant at the Cosmo called "Secret Pizza." ... which is intentionally hard to find!

It's like a speakeasy for pizza -- a hidden eatery located at an unmarked location on the Cosmo property. We know what you're thinking ... how's the food? It's got 4 stars on Yelp!

Though Barstool's Dave Portnoy once did a Pizza Review from there -- he wasn't as impressed.

We're told Burfict and his crew were having a tough time locating the place -- and at some point, they felt like security was following them.

At one point, there was an incident between Vontaze and the security guards -- with the guards claiming Burfict got physical.

Security detained Burfict until police arrived -- that's when he was formally arrested.

We reached out to Burfict's camp to get his side of the story -- we'll let you know when we hear back.

