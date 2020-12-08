L.A. Dodgers Scout Jairo Castillo Dead At 31 From COVID-19 Complications

Breaking News

Los Angeles Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, the team confirmed Tuesday. He was 31 years old.

Castillo -- who was signed by the New York Mets at age 16 -- was a crosschecker for the Dodgers in the Dominican Republic ... and previously worked with the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman spoke about Castillo's passing to the L.A. Times -- "We are heartbroken over the loss of Jairo Castillo, who recently passed away in the Dominican Republic."

"Tragically, Jairo’s promising baseball career was just getting started and his death will be felt deeply by everyone who crossed paths with him."

Castillo is survived by 2 baby boys ... and a GoFundMe has been set up to support Castillo's family during the tragedy.

Friedman continued ... "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."