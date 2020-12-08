Mike 'The Situation' Way Behind on Community Service Hours

Exclusive

Oh, boy, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has pissed off his probation officer cause she's asking the judge to slap him on the wrist for falling way behind on completing his community service hours.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... the "Jersey Shore" star has only completed 18 of the 500 hours of community service he was ordered to complete as part of his tax evasion sentence.

In the docs, the probation officer says she's continually talked to Mike about where to volunteer in his community ... like at Toys for Tots, his church and several food banks, but so far he's only done 18 hours since his release from prison in 2019. In fact, the probation officer says Mike was scheduled to volunteer back in August, but failed to attend due to COVID-19 concerns.

Still, the probation officer says she's reminded Mike "at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home" but she claims he's made next to no effort. The probation officer told it to the judge ... who's now issuing Mike a written warning.

Sitch was released from prison in September 2019 after 8 months behind bars. He and his wife, Lauren, recently announced they're having a baby boy due in May 2021 ... so, dude's gonna be busy.