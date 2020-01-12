Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says Chippendales Can't Afford Him

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is not willing to dance for Chippendales despite his rock-hard abs and background as a stripper ... Sitch says the male revue can't afford him!!!

We got the "Jersey Shore" star and ex-con in New York City, and our photog asked Mike if he's ever going to follow Vinny Guadagnino's lead and join the famous production in Vegas.

Easy to see why folks think Situation and Chippendales are a match made in heaven ... the reality star is all about his abs.

There's also some history between the two ... Sitch judged a Chippendales competition back in October, but couldn't be coaxed into taking off his shirt.

And, there's this ... "Jersey Shore" alums have a history of bringing in huge box office numbers at Chippendales. Vinny was such a smashing success last year, they brought him back for an extra 6 weeks.