'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Returning to Chippendales for 6 More Weeks

Vinny from "Jersey Shore" is gonna let it all hang out again for Chippendales ... they're inviting him back cause he was huge ... at the box office, that is.

Due to popular demand, as they say, we're told Vinny will headline Chippendales during a 6-week run beginning July 26. It's no secret why the male revue would want him back -- Vinny's been very, very good for biz.

We're told ticket sales during his April through May run rivaled Tyson Beckford's legendary 2017 run.

'JS' fans, or just fans of abs, will remember Vinny made the crowd go wild ... first with a sneak peek of his Italian stallions and then with a steamy shower scene. Fans should note, his ripped keto diet fueled bod will be on display for the Friday and Saturday night gigs at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

BTW, Vinny said Chippendales never told him to bare his ass in that shower scene, it was actually his choice ... "Because I've always been known to go hard or go home."

Hehe ... go hard.