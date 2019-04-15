'Jersey Shore' Stars JWoww and Vinny Visit The Situation's Wife

JWoww & Vinny Visit The Situation's Wife We Got Your Back!!!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's pals from "Jersey Shore" are supporting him on the outside, paying a visit to his wife while he's locked up.

JWoww and Vinny Guadagnino showed up this week to Mike's apartment in Long Branch, NJ ... checking in on his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, while Sitch is busy serving out his 8-month sentence in federal prison.

We got video of JWoww and Vin dropping by the complex, giving each other a big hug and a kiss hello before going inside to visit Mike's bride. We're told the cast members were there to shoot scenes for the 3rd season of MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The last time we saw JWoww and Vin at Mike's place was back in October when the whole "Jersey Shore" cast was there for a family visit with The Situation, who had just been sentenced to hard time in his tax evasion case.

Mike's not getting out until September ... so it's nice to see his friends are making sure everything's good at home.