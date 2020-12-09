Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul 'Good For Boxing' Says WBC President

'Will Bring Millions Of Eyes to Our Sport'

Not everyone thinks Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is a joke ... the head of the WBC says he supports the fight "100%" -- insisting it will be GREAT for the sport of boxing.

"This is going to be something good for boxing," World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman said this week on SiriusXM's "The Ak and Barak Show."

"This is going to bring millions of eyes to our sport."

The Feb. 20 exhibition match has been criticized by some boxing experts -- and even some top boxers -- as a circus act.

In fact, Yahoo Sports' combat sports writer Kevin Iole described the match as "another low blow to the boxing world."

He added, "No thank you, Floyd Mayweather. Hard pass, Logan Paul."

But, Sulaiman says he doesn't agree -- "I appreciate Logan and Jake, they have worked hard. I will support Floyd vs Logan 100%."

As we previously reported, 50-0 Mayweather will take on 0-1 Paul in an exhibition that will NOT count on their pro records.

Floyd is 43-years-old. Logan Paul is 25.

The rules of the exhibition -- including how many rounds and how it will be scored -- have not been released yet.