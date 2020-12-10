'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead at 62

Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like "Friday" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

We're told the coroner is at the home, but there's no word yet on a cause of death.

Though "Tiny" began landing his bullying bad guy roles in the '80s, he's most famous for his hilarious turn as Deebo in "Friday" and the sequel, "Next Friday."

He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, "The Fifth Element," and more recently appeared in the box office smash hit, "The Dark Knight." He voiced the character Finnick in "Zootopia" as well.

Along with acting, Tommy had 2 short pro wrestling stints, and starred alongside Hulk Hogan -- as the bad guy, Zeus, of course -- in the 1989 film, "No Holds Barred."

Oh, and if ya didn't know, his nickname is pure irony ... "Tiny" was 6'5".

When we last saw him out and about, "Tiny" couldn't have been nicer ... talking to us about another Deebo currently playing in the NFL, and dishing out some new "Friday" info.

Earlier this year, Lister used his bullying powers for the greater good ... getting word out to help grieving families -- and a few months before that, he was warning kids to stay inside during the early days of the pandemic.

Tommy was 62.