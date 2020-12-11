Dez Bryant 'Looking For Clarity' After 3 Consecutive Negative COVID Tests
Dez Bryant Tests Negative For COVID Again ... 'Looking For Clarity'
12/11/2020 11:20 AM PT
Dez Bryant is trying to figure out what the heck is going on with his COVID-19 status ... revealing he's now tested negative 3 times in a row after initially testing positive on Tuesday.
The Ravens WR was warming up minutes before Baltimore's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys when he was required to take a COVID test ... which came back positive.
Bryant was clearly frustrated with not being able to play in the game ... and even tweeted he was going to "call it a quit" for the remainder of the season.
The 32-year-old says he has now tested negative 3 times in a row following Tuesday's positive ... and he's confused.
"I’m not trying to be a pain... I’m just looking for clarity dealing with covid," Bryant said on Friday. "help me understand ... I’m going to take this matter serious."
Regardless of the negative tests, Bryant was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday ... which means he's out at least 10 days.