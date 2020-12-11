Dez Bryant 'Looking For Clarity' After 3 Consecutive Negative COVID Tests

Breaking News

Dez Bryant is trying to figure out what the heck is going on with his COVID-19 status ... revealing he's now tested negative 3 times in a row after initially testing positive on Tuesday.

The Ravens WR was warming up minutes before Baltimore's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys when he was required to take a COVID test ... which came back positive.

Bryant was clearly frustrated with not being able to play in the game ... and even tweeted he was going to "call it a quit" for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old says he has now tested negative 3 times in a row following Tuesday's positive ... and he's confused.

"I’m not trying to be a pain... I’m just looking for clarity dealing with covid," Bryant said on Friday. "help me understand ... I’m going to take this matter serious."