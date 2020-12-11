Mark Cuban Calls White House Xmas Party 'Shameful' Amid COVID Crisis, No Stimulus
12/11/2020 12:09 PM PT
Mark Cuban is disgusted by the images of members of Congress showing up to the White House in ballgowns and tuxedos ... when millions are homeless, starving and unemployed.
The "Shark Tank" star was irate when he saw our video of Steve King, Jim Jordan, Doug Lamborn and others yukking it up Thursday night before entering the White House.
It's really outrageous ... Democrats blame Republicans, Republicans blame Democrats for the stalemate, but their job is to reach agreements -- to compromise, but that hasn't happened for months. As a body, Cuban and others think the entire Congress has acted shamefully.
And then, to watch members celebrate Xmas in grand fashion given what's going on in the country ... well, it's a whole new level of tone-deafness.