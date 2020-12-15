Nate Diaz Lectures Jake Paul, 'U Need Your Ass Beat For Free'

Nate Diaz Lectures Jake Paul 'U Need Your Ass Beat For Free'

12/15/2020 6:33 AM PT
Nate Diaz says Jake Paul is a "spoiled f*ck" who needs to stop running his mouth before he gets beat up in real life.

And, Nate ain't messin' around.

The UFC legend went off on Jake after watching a new video Paul posted Monday night going off on Conor McGregor and Dana White.

SIGN THE CONTRACT
@jakepaul / Twitter

Diaz felt the video was disrespectful -- because it was -- and went to Twitter to warn Jake to pump the brakes before something bad happens.

"Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck," Nate tweeted.

"U can’t really fight dumbsh*t. Your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that."

It's good advice ... but Jake wasn't having it -- and fired back at Diaz.

"You saw what happened to the other Nate," Jake tweeted ... a reference to his violent knockout of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

Nate replied again -- this time, tagging Jake's big bro, Logan Paul -- in the hopes Logan can talk some sense into his brother.

"@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does."

So, what happens now? Either Jake scales back the tough talk -- or he's playing a dangerous game with a dude who doesn't like to play.

