Denny's Server Quits in Anger After Customer Refuses to Wear Mask

A Denny's employee is fed up with having to deal with anti-maskers -- 2 of them pushed her to the point, she threw down her metaphorical apron and quit on the spot.

This apparently went down at an Illinois Denny's ... a hostess at the front counter greets a couple of dudes looking to be seated. Only problem is they weren't wearing face coverings and refused to do so.

The guys claimed to have a legit exemption, but the hostess tells them they have to put masks on no matter what in their establishment.

That's where things get testy ... the guys invoke the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and cite their religion -- and that's when the hostess slams her menus down and declares she can't deal with this and starts storming out.

She tells the guys she doesn't wanna have to deal with anti-maskers anymore, and her manager tries to calm her down ... before laying down the law with the customers.