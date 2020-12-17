NY Giants' OC Jason Garrett Tests Positive for COVID, Team Cancels Practice

Breaking News

NY Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for coronavirus -- forcing the team to cancel Thursday practice.

54-year-old Garrett -- former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys -- will not call plays for the Giants when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, so he can focus on his recovery, the team announced.

Instead, Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens -- the former Cleveland Browns head coach -- will take over the playcalling duties this weekend against his former team.

The Giants say they do NOT believe there are other high-risk contacts who may have contracted the virus from Garrett because the team did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday due to "the league's most updated protocols."

"At this point, there appear to be no high risk close contacts. We are awaiting confirmation from the league."