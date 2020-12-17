Mastro's Open in Malibu for Dine-In, Despite Outdoor Dining Ban

Play video content Exclusive 12/15/20 TMZ.com

Adam Carolla's got another option the next time he wants to stick it to Gov. Gavin Newsom by sitting down at an L.A. restaurant to dine-in ... and this one's got ocean views.

Mastro's Ocean Club Malibu, one of L.A.'s biggest celeb hot-spots, is still very much open for business despite L.A. County's ban on indoor and outdoor dining ... and it's pretty easy to defy the law and snag a table.

A source tells TMZ ... Mastro's is still operating as "underground open" with patrons wining and dining underneath a big, white tent set up outside the fancy restaurant.

Folks hankering to dine-out during the pandemic can make reservations by phone ... we're told there's no password or anything like that ... and there are plenty of reservations available every day this month on OpenTable.

The video we got was shot Tuesday night inside the makeshift dining room, and it shows all staffers wearing face coverings ... adhering to the same regulations established when outdoor dining returned earlier this year.

As you know ... outdoor and indoor dining was suspended in L.A. County -- and all of SoCal under Newsom's order -- at the end of November when ICU capacity at local hospitals dipped below 15 percent.

The change has pissed off a lot of people who don't understand what's changed to suddenly make outdoor dining less safe.

We reached out to Mastro's multiple times for comment, as well as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. County Health Department ... so far, no word back.

The decision to stay open certainly is a risky one, with Governor Newsom stating some places could lose their liquor license for violating the rules.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we told you ... Adam's supporting the recall effort against Newsom, saying the shutdowns are ridiculous and folks going along with it are sheep.