Shopper Freaks Out at Grocery Store, Naked Rollerblader on Highway

Play video content

People are losing it 9 months into the pandemic -- no other way to look at it when folks are tearing up food displays in grocery stores, and rollerblading on the interstates in the buff.

Ya gotta sees these videos of COVID cabin fever to the max ... we'll start in Medford, Oregon, where a man threw a bunch of food and drinks all over a supermarket before storming out the front door.

The guy started slinging 2 liters of soda before tossing chips, and then getting more efficient by just toppling the whole display. His strut afterward shows he's pretty proud he made his point ... whatever the hell it was.

This is in Columbus, Ohio. Someone posted this on Facebook. Covid has people going crazy 😫😱😢 pic.twitter.com/SmFLo6Z8Ec — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 16, 2020 @MekkaDonMusic

Meanwhile, commuters in Columbus, Ohio drove past a strange sight on the interstate ... a rollerblader wearing nothing more than some panda headgear.

The naked rollerblader's giving the cars behind him a full moon, and it appears he's wielding a golf club. That's not a euphemism ... we mean an actual club.