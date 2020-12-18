Holly Sonders Pulls Rare Larry Bird Card In Box Break ... Could Fetch $25K!!!

Exclusive Details

Move over Rob Kardashian ... Holly Sonders is the latest celeb getting in the card game -- the famous sports reporter just pulled a SICK Larry Bird card this week that could be worth $25K!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Holly linked up with Vintage Breaks on Wednesday to do a little box breaking for a live stream.

And, Holly -- who's beginning to dip her toes into the card world after her famous ex-boyfriend, Vegas Dave, sold his Mike Trout rookie card for nearly $4 MIL -- scored BIG on one of her pack openings.

Play video content

Sonders and Vintage Breaks' Leighton Shelton tore through a 1981-82 Topps pack ... and in it, a Larry Legend piece that could be worth a small fortune stared back at them!

Leighton couldn't believe it ... because the card is pretty rare. FYI -- Larry's rookie card was a split with Magic Johnson, so this piece was his first-ever standalone NBA card.

It's so rare, in fact, that if it grades out as a perfect Gem Mint 10 -- which Shelton says is VERY possible given the centering of the picture -- it could be worth $25,000!!

We spoke with Holly after the awesome pull ... and she told us the whole experience was pretty damn thrilling.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"[My agent] Darren almost jumped out of his f*cking chair over here!" Sonders said ... "It's fun for me just to see the joy that it brings other people and the idea that something could be worth $25,000, you know? Somebody can buy a new car with that piece of cardboard!"

"It's just mind-blowing to me."

As for what Holly's plan for the card is now? She says she's sending it off to get graded -- and she'll gift it to her agent, Darren Prince (who's a HUGE card nut), for Christmas when it comes back.