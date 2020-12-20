Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, Sinks Putt and Fist Pumps Like His Dad

Play video content Golf Channel

The Tiger Woods like-father-like-son saga continues -- not only does his boy have a natural swing like pops, but he can tap it into the hole like him too ... and their celebrations are almost identical.

Charlie Woods was lining up for a putt Sunday on the last day of the PNC Championship down in Orlando on the 10th hole ... and after hitting it ever so softly, the ball glided across the green and sank right into where it needed to go to get them a stroke under par.

Watch what 11-year-old Charlie does after realizing he made his shot ... he gives a subtle fist pump to show his jubilation -- the same kind of fist pump we've seen Tiger shoot out after an awesome shot, which often meant victory. BTW, both TW and CW were rocking his signature red polo and black slacks together ... just one more mini-me thing on display.

On Saturday, we saw Charlie's fairway swing ... and it too had echoes of Tiger's own. Safe to say, dad's been training his son well in the art of golf -- and it's paying off and then some.

Team Tiger is pretty far behind on the leaderboard as the relative duo tourney starts to wrap up. They're in 8th place as of right now ... behind groups like Team Daly, Team Kuchar, Team Singh and Team Thomas (who's in first place). Granted, a lot of those teams don't have young children as their partner-in-club ... so Tiger and Charlie are doing well all things considered.