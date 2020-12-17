Tiger Woods' Son Shows Off Buttery Smooth Golf Swing Ahead Of Big Tourney

Play video content Breaking News PGA Tour

Here's something that's going to make you feel REALLY bad about your golf game ...

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son showed off his swing while prepping for a big tournament with Dad in Florida this weekend ... and the kid's stroke is smooth as hell!!!

Check out the footage of little Charlie Woods grippin' it and rippin' on the range -- he's calm, he's easy ... and he even has a tiger driver headcover in his bag like Pops!!!

Of course, we'll see how well his range swing transfers to the actual course beginning on Saturday ... 'cause Charlie and Tiger are all set to compete in the PNC Championship.

The tourney -- which will pit the Woodses against guys like Justin Thomas and his father, and John Daly and his son -- will go down at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.