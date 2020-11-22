John Daly Underwent Cancer Surgery Early In Hopes of Playing Golf Tourney with Son

Exclusive

John Daly is recovering after undergoing a surgical procedure related to his cancer this week -- a procedure he bumped up in hopes of playing a golf tourney with his son in December.

54-year-old Daly was diagnosed with bladder cancer back in September -- but he's been fighting like hell and recently told us straight-up, "I'll beat this sh*t, f*ck cancer."

Gotta love John Daly!

In fact, Daly's so confident, he recently entered the PNC Championship along with his 16-year-old son Little John Daly so they could play together during the Dec. 17 to 20 event.

The issue ... doctors recently told Daly they wanted him to undergo a procedure connected to his treatment -- and the timing could have clashed with the golf tourney.

So, John took the bull by the horns and bumped up the procedure -- which took place on Wednesday -- so he could have enough time to recover and get himself ready to play in December.

We're told John is doing well so far and is in good spirits -- and remains confident he'll give Tiger Woods and his son a run for their money!