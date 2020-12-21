'Bachelorette' Star Ben Smith Plays Coy About Desire To Be Next 'Bachelor'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ben Smith's trying to play it cool on making the jump from 'Bachelorette' hunk to the full-blown 'Bachelor' ... and ya gotta see his reactions to all the burning questions!!!

We got the 'Bachelorette' fan-favorite leaving his Bodybuilding Club in Los Angeles, and he tried to play coy and bashful when we asked him straight up if he wants to be the next 'Bachelor.'

As fans of the shows know ... Rachel Lindsay claims Ben's putting on a full-court press to become the next 'Bachelor,' but she says he's not a good fit and says she's been begging producers not to give him the coveted role.

It's the first time folks are seeing Ben in public since Tayshia Adams sent him home on this week's episode following a disappointing hometown date, but Ben's not taking the bait our photog puts out there. We'll let you decipher his non-verbal answers.