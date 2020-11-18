'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Says A Laker Slid Into Her DMs, Wish It Was LeBron!

Breaking News

It turns out the Lakers had their eyes on more than the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2020 ... 'cause 'Bachelorette' star Tayshia Adams says a player on the championship squad slid into her DMs!!

But, before you go there, Adams says it wasn't LeBron James ... even though she WISHES it was.

The reality show star made the big reveal on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast recently ... saying a member of the Purple & Gold hit her up following her rise to fame.

"Well, I’m not going to say the name ... but I’ve talked to a Laker," Adams told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

That's when Lindsay immediately asked if it was Kyle Kuzma, who she says has a reputation for hitting up 'Bachelor' alums.

"Maybe, maybe not," Adams said. "I have talked to Kuz."

Of course, the ladies *had* to ask if it was King James ... and Adams denied any contact with the 4-time champ.

"I wish it was LeBron James," Tayshia said, laughing.

"No, believe me, no one exciting, I wish someone really good. But, no, nobody exciting."

Hey, we're not judging the culprit here. Adams is gorgeous, or as current 'Bachelorette' contestant Chasen would say -- "a smoke show." But, by the way she describes the cyber interaction, the mystery player may need to work on his DM game.

The hosts threw out one more name in hopes of cracking the case -- Anthony Davis -- but no dice.

"No, nobody exciting. The tea is dry. It’s cold. I’m so sorry, I wish."