Twins in 'Deck The Halls' 'Memba Them?!
12/21/2020 12:01 AM PT
Florida-born actors Sabrina and Kelly Aldridge were in their early 20s when they took on the role of the hot twin daughters Ashley and Emily Hall -- who get wrapped up their dad's neighborly holiday hijinks -- in the 2006 Christmas comedy "Deck the Halls."
Sabrina and Kelly shared the screen in the merry movie with some holly-jolly actors including Matthew Broderick as the competitive neighbor, Steve Finch, Kristin Chenoweth as the hottie wife, Tia Hall ... and of course Danny DeVito as the decorating dad, Buddy Hall.