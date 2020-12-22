Russell Westbrook Hands Out Jordans, Facemasks At Holiday Drive In D.C.
Russell Westbrook Hands Out Jordans, Facemasks ... At D.C. Holiday Drive
12/22/2020 8:12 AM PT
Russell Westbrook is already giving back in his new city ... handing out backpacks, facemasks and his signature Jordans at a holiday drive in Washington, D.C. ... and it was COVID-safe!!!
Westbrook -- who was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this month -- partnered up with The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School for the early holiday celebration on Monday.
Nearly 300 kids from grades K through 8 came through for the drive-thru event ... where a masked-up Westbrook personally handed out the gifts -- and even took distanced selfies with lucky fans!!
We are looking forward to continuing our work & connecting with the inner-city youth here in the DMV to empower them to ask, Why Not? in the face of adversity & inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world! We are excited to be here! #whynot #impactandinspire #DMV pic.twitter.com/bj9FXitYlB— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) December 22, 2020 @russwest44
Westbrook spoke about his decision to give back so early in his time in D.C., saying, "It is very important not just to come to a new place but to show that you actually care about a community."
"Because where I grew up, living in the city, being able to wake up on Christmas morning and be able to have a gift or a new pair of shoes or backpacks or whatever it was – you would be blessed to be able to have that."
Westbrook is known for helping out communities -- last month, he served over 1,000 meals in L.A. for his 9th annual Thanksgiving dinner event.
"I feel like this platform has blessed me to be able to do that."
Now for moves ON the court .. the 32-year-old guard will be making his debut in the Wizards season opener against the 76ers this Wednesday.