Lori Loughlin Keeping Her Head Down, Husband Still in Quarantine

Lori Loughlin is spending her final week in prison, counting the days till she's released -- while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli is still quarantined because of a COVID outbreak.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Lori will NOT get out for Xmas. We're told that was never the expectation. Her release date is December 28. We're told Lori has not been particularly engaged with other prisoners, but she's not unfriendly either. As it was put to us, "She's keeping her head down and doing everything to avoid trouble."

Because of COVID, Lori can't have visitors, but she is able to email her daughters and other family members, but not her husband. As for her state of mind -- as one source put it, "She's holding it together."

As for Mossimo, we're told he was quarantined when he entered prison on November 19, which is protocol. The prison quarantines all new inmates for 14 days. Thing is ... we're told one of the people in Mossimo's pod tested positive for coronavirus, so the quarantine has been extended. He's had no contact with his family since entering the facility for his 5-month sentence.

As for Lori, she'll leave the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA next Monday ... at least, that's the plan.