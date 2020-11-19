Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Surrenders to Serve Prison Sentence

Breaking News

Almost 3 weeks after Lori Loughlin surrendered to authorities to begin her prison sentence ... her hubby Mossimo Giannulli followed suit.

The "Full House" star's hubby reported to authorities Thursday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, CA ... about 2 and a half hours north of L.A. He reported on the November 19 deadline set for him to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Mossimo turned himself in to authorities shortly after getting a new tough-guy look for prison ... opting to shave his head and sporting a gray beard. He took the new look out for a spin Monday in Bev Hills, though he was still wearing designer clothes and a fancy watch.

He definitely looked less like a rich father who committed a white-collar crime and more like a guy ready to start and finish a bar fight.

As we reported ... Mossimo pled guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for his part in the college bribery scandal and 1 count of honest services wire and mail fraud. He was sentenced to 5 months in prison and has to pay a $250k fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Lori started her stint behind bars back on October 30 when she reported to FCI Dublin in California to begin her 2-month sentence. She reported well ahead of her deadline.

Mossimo and Lori were adamant about fighting the charges but ultimately had a change of heart because they were facing multiple felonies and potentially decades behind bars.