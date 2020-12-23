Tyreek Hill Says Randy Moss Is NFL's G.O.A.T. Receiver, Better Than Jerry Rice!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tyreek Hill tells TMZ Sports there is no debate in his mind ... Randy Moss is the NFL's G.O.A.T. wide receiver over Jerry Rice!!!

"Everybody know I'm going to say Randy Moss," Hill says. "Randy Moss was my favorite player growing up. Randy Moss is my favorite player of all time! Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Randy Moss!"

The debate just recently heated back up ... with Moss proclaiming himself as the best ever on Terrell Owens' 'Getcha Popcorn Ready' podcast last week.

In fact, Moss said Rice wasn't even his #2 ... putting T.O. in that spot ahead of the San Francisco 49ers legend!!

Rice has fired back a few times since ... saying he still believes he's #1 'cause of his 4 Super Bowl rings -- but Hill tells us Moss gets his nod for the honor all day.

"Like, he just changed the game," the Chiefs star said of Moss. "6-foot-4, run a 4.2, can create separation, can run routes, can catch the ball. Like, come on."

"Like, I understand Jerry got the stats, he got the touchdowns, he got all this, he can run routes -- but if I'm picking a receiver who's going to make me some plays in crunch times when I need them -- Randy Moss, definitely."

Tyreek says he's so enamored by Moss' game, he still to this day watches clips to try to glean tips from the ex-Vikings star.

"I'm like, how is he able to do this at 6-foot-4 running this fast? Like, how?!" Hill says. "Like, man, do God only make these players like once in a generation?! Like c'mon, man, this is crazy."

By the way, when Hill isn't watching old highlights of Moss destroying DBs ... he's working on his Soul Runner clothing brand, which has taken off since its recent launch.

Hill says he's put a TON of effort into it all ... telling us he's nearly as dedicated to it as he is to football!

