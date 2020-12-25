Moderna Vaccine Side Effects, Swelling in Patients with Cosmetic Facial Fillers

One of the COVID vaccines is just swell for folks who dabble in face fillers ... but this is the bad kind of swell.

Turns out some people who got cosmetic facial fillers have had unique side effects to the Moderna vaccine ... swelling and inflammation.

A few patients had cheek filers 6 months before getting inoculated. One patient had lip fillers 2 days after getting the vaccine.

As for why it happens, doctors say the vaccine puts your immune system into overdrive, and when it spots a substance that is not a natural part of the body it attacks, and that's what causes the inflammation.

Although this info is sure to send L.A. into panic mode, fear not, because the symptoms subside with steroids and anti-histamines.

Doctors say the side effects are not severe and should in no way inhibit people from getting the vaccine.