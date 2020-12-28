Jillian Michaels Says Gyms Will Bounce Back Post Pandemic
12/28/2020 12:30 AM PT
Jillian Michaels loves that people used quarantine to focus on their health with at-home workouts, but she also stresses the importance of gyms will be obvious when we get back to "normal."
The fitness guru joined "TMZ Live" and said the silver lining in the pandemic-ravaged year is people at home found creative ways to stay in shape when the coronavirus forced gyms to shut down across the country.
That being said ... Jillian said there's something to be said about the benefits a gym offers. And, it doesn't matter if it's a huge gym, a boutique gym or even just a yoga class ... the benefits range from having a social environment to the intensity of in-person instruction.
Jillian's not knocking at-home workouts. Far from it. In fact ... she loves all the options spinning bikes, workout apps -- she has a very popular one -- and other devices have to offer. But, in a post-pandemic fitness life ... she envisions folks subscribing to what she calls a hybrid model.