James Corden Sick of Being Overweight, Now WW Spokesperson

James Corden is sick of the way he looks, and he's changing things in a big way in 2021 ... or should we say a smaller way.

The late-night talk show host said he's "sick and tired" of failing at the weight game. He says that looking in the mirror is making him sad.

So, James has signed up to be the face of WW -- formerly known as Weight Watchers -- and presumably, everyone will follow his journey of the company's now forbidden words -- losing weight.

Cordon said, "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family."

Cordon got emotional, saying he's spent more than 10 years making failed New Year's resolutions to lose the lbs.

So, here's where his head is at now ..."I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I'm doing it."

James said he's the one who contacted WW and asked for help ..." They said if you stick with our regime, which is more about wellness and health and feeling better rather than lose a load of weight this can absolutely work."

The 42-year-old has plenty of inspiration ... "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."