Michael Blackson Says COVID Lowered His Sex Drive, Recommends Vaccine

Michael Blackson has a very important reason why people should get the COVID vaccine ... he says it's better than getting the virus, which he claims left his penis limp.

We got the comedian doing some holiday shopping on Rodeo Drive in Bev Hills, and he told us he had COVID and it sucked, which is reason enough in his mind to do everything you can to protect against the virus.

Michael's encouraging folks to get vaccinated so they don't suffer his fate ... a bout with the 'rona and a "limp d***." It's the COVID symptom you don't hear much about, but surely don't want to experience.

If the low sex drive isn't enough to make you fear COVID's wrath and head straight for the vaccination line, consider this ... Michael says the virus also had him pooping himself.

Michael knows he won't be among the first to get the vaccine, but he tells us why he'll join Barack Obama and other celebs in promoting the shot.

