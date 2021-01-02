Snoop Dogg Responds to Eminem Diss on 'Zeus,' Calls It 'Soft Ass S***'

Snoop Dogg is finally speaking out after being dissed by Eminem on a new song -- this after Snoop kinda dissed Shady himself -- and it sounds like a good old-fashioned hip-hop beef is cookin'.

The Doggfather left a telling comment on an Eminem fan page's IG post, which laid out clips of Marshall recently explaining why he called out Snoop by name on his new track, 'Zeus,' which was released earlier this month as part of his 'Music to be Murdered By' deluxe album.

Snoop's thoughts to Em's justification ... "Pray I don't answer that soft ass S***." He added a bunch of laughing emojis after, so it seems this might be all in good fun. But still ... testy.

ICYMI ... Eminem, earlier this week, broke down why he took shots at Snoop on 'Zeus' -- saying he was responding to comments the Long Beach rapper made over the summer on 'The Breakfast Club,' where he said Em wasn't a top 10 rapper in his eyes, and that he could live without Eminem's contribution to hip-hop if he had to choose historical impact.

Snoop also said Eminem wouldn't be anybody without Dr. Dre -- something Em actually agreed with. His whole thing is Snoop's tone, which he says he took as disrespectful and unnecessary in making his point. Em says everyone's entitled to their opinion about the best rappers to do it, but he was taken back by how flip Snoop was about writing him off.

As for what Eminem actually said about Snoop, it wasn't as fiery as you might think. Lyrics go ... "And, as far as squashin' beef, I'm used to people knockin' me / But, just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I'm tryna be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me / Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me / Nah, not really (Haha)//I had "dog" backwards / But I'm startin' to think, all these people takin' shots at me / S**, it's no wonder."

Remember, Snoop and Eminem run in the same circle -- they've both worked extensively with Dr. Dre ... so it's understandable why Shady was shocked to hear Snoop talk about him the way he did. To us, it doesn't sound like Snoop was taking special aim at Em with ill-intent, but the latter clearly took it that way.