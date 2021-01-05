Travis Kelce Says He Blew All of His NFL Rookie Contract Money, 'I Spent It All'

Play video content Breaking News Club Shay Shay Podcast

It's a good thing Travis Kelce's NFL career worked out -- 'cause the guy says he blew every cent of his rookie contract on awesome/dumb stuff like shoes and watches!!!

"Man, I spent it all," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast ... "I should've been on the '30 for 30: Broke' the way I was spending!"

Here's the deal ... Kelce was a 3rd round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $3.1 million deal with a $700k signing bonus. Great money for a normal person but far from generational wealth!

So, how did Travis spend his first NFL checks? Shoes and a Rolex.

"I'm a big sneaker fan ... and the Marty McFlys ... the 'Back to the Future' ... the Nike Air Mags were the first purchase of kicks that I got."

"I knew I wanted 'em ever since I saw 'em self tie themselves on McFly's feet!"

There's more ... "On top of that, I always wanted a Rollie man so I went out and got myself a Rollie from a Kansas City jewelry shop."

Kelce says he could barely afford rent -- but hey, he REALLY wanted the kicks and the jewelry!

"Man I was walking in this empty apartment with some Marty McFlys on and a Rolex. I felt like the coolest guy in the world, man."

Don't worry ... things worked out for Travis, who signed a $57 million contract extension in 2020. He'll be fine.

But, he has some advice for the next generation of young guys ...

"All the young guys in the league, all the guys that have the opportunity to get that big first check from the NFL -- save it!"